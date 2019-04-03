Residents of Thame and villages turn out for tidy day

Nearly 100 people in Thame, Moreton and Tetsworth turned out in glorious sunshine to collect litter on Thame Tidy Day.

This annual event provides residents of Thame and Moreton with a great opportunity to do their bit to keep neighbourhoods litter-free, and this year they were joined by residents of Tetsworth for the first time.

Tetsworth tidy

Between them, Thame Tidy, Muck-Out Moreton and Tetsworth Takeaway collected enough litter to fill a large skip, brightening up streets and walkways in all three locations, on Saturday, March 30.

The event was held as part of Keep Britain Tidy’s Great British Spring Clean, running this year between March 22 and April 23. Keep Britain Tidy want #LitterHeroes across the country to help improve the environment on their doorstep.

Rosemary Bryant, organiser of Thame Tidy, said: “We are delighted that people in Thame, Moreton and Tetsworth have pulled together to make such a fantastic difference to the appearance of our town and villages. It is also great to see our campaign spreading, this year joined by the village of Tetsworth.

“Thame Tidy 2019 has been a huge success and a big thank you to everyone who took part. We are especially grateful to our sponsors and partners – particular thanks must go to ASM, UniCarriers, Thame Lions and Thame Town Council for their invaluable help. We’re also indebted to Bucks Recycling and South Oxfordshire District Council, as without their support we would not be able to run this event so successfully. I’d also like to thank the Six Bells pub in Thame for providing complimentary refreshments afterwards.”

Helen Johns, organiser of Tetsworth Takeaway, said: “I’m really pleased Tetsworth rose to the challenge on this important day and that so many residents turned out to collect litter from the streets and footpaths in Tetsworth – it was a great result.

“We too are grateful for the help of Thame Tidy’s sponsors and partners, without whom the event would not be possible, but special thanks must also go to White Lion Residential, who were key to marketing the event in Tetsworth, and to The Swan at Tetsworth Restaurant, who provided complimentary refreshments to village litter-pickers afterwards.’

Sue Martin-Downhill, chairman of 21st Century Thame, under whose auspices this event is held, said: “We couldn’t be more pleased that this brilliant litter-picking campaign is getting more support from people in Thame and villages year by year. Our community is setting a great example by collecting unwanted litter and contributing to the pride many of us feel as responsible residents of our beautiful South Oxfordshire town and neighbouring villages.”

For details of Thame Tidy, Muck-out Moreton and Tetsworth Takeaway 2020, please visit the Thame Tidy Facebook page.