Reindeer hunt winner will switch on Thame Christmas lights

Go hunting for runaway reindeer in Thame and you may be switching on the town’s Christmas lights.

The Town Council is running a treasure trail around the town throughout November in the lead up to the big switch on event on Friday, November 30.

A group of 24 reindeer have run away and are now hiding in shop windows around Cornmarket, Upper High Street, North Street, Butter Market, Swan Walk, Greyhound Walk and High Street.

The search is now to find them. All of the reindeer are numbered to give you a helping hand. You can also use #ChristmasInThame on social media for clues.

The first entry out of the hat with all the correct answers will get the chance to push the plunger on the town’s Christmas lights plus there are prizes for the runners up. To enter the competition all you need to do is download an entry form from www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas or pick one up from the Town Hall Information Centre. Write down all the shops which have one of the numbered reindeer in their window and return your entry form to the Town Hall by 4pm on Thursday, November 29. Include your name, age, address and contact number.

