Ramblers invite all to leisurely outing around Thame

Make a date to enjoy the great outdoors and join an organised ramble around the Thame area.

The Thame and Wheatley group of the Ramblers has planned an introductory walk for all those who might like to join with others to try a short walk.

It will be on Sunday, April 28, at 10am, starting in the Upper High Street car park, Thame.

The group will take a leisurely 4-mile walk followed by complimentary coffee and cake in Christchurch Hall - opposite the car park - where there will also be information about activities of the Ramblers and walking locally.

Just turn up on the day or if you would like more details please call 01844 213608. A group spokesman said: “The media recently has been full of reports about the benefits of walking, both for mental and physical health, so do come along to enjoy the countryside and explore the footpaths.

“If you can’t make that date, the Thame and Wheatley group arranges regular walks of varying lengths and challenges with starting points from the Chilterns to the Cotswolds and all places in between, with longer walks including a pub or picnic lunch.”

You can find out more by visiting the website at www.ramblers-oxon.org.uk