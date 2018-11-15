RAF team take on overnight sled pull in Thame for two charities

Three RAF Regiment servicemen took a dose of their own medicine with a fundraising 24-hour sled pull to raise funds for causes close to their hearts.

Their sweat was all for a good cause as the fitness instructors were fundraising for the RAF Benevolent Fund and Thame-based Sharing Life Trust.

The trio, who work together at Powerhouse Performance Club and were all stationed at RAF Halton, decided to tackle the 24-hour challenge after dishing out the exercise at so many of their boot camp classes.

They took on the challenge with the 80kg sled around Chinnor Rugby Club’s ground in Thame.

Liam Louth, 30, who retired from the RAF Regiment in February, said: “It was a challenge, especially those last few hours but we got there. We always knew we’d finish the challenge, it was just a matter of how hard it was going to be.

“The warm day didn’t help as we struggled to gain momentum in dry conditions but the incredible support from our Bootcamp regulars definitely helped as they took it in turns to pull a sled alongside us even through the early hours of the morning.

“We had a steady supply of home cooked food to keep us going and we even had massages in the early hours to help us fight through cramp and fatigue.”

Liam was joined by 28-year-old Josh Scott, who also retired from the RAF Regiment this year and now lives in Princes Risborough, Darren Oliver, 31, who is currently serving. As well as running their fitness training business, the fundraisers put together training sessions for the Chinnor Rugby team, which is why they chose the club’s ground as the venue for their fundraiser.

Together they raised more than £2,000 to support two charities very close to their hearts.

Liam added: “It was an easy decision to support the RAF Benevolent Fund, as we know of the amazing work they do supporting RAF personnel like former RAF Regiment gunner Mike Goody who was injured while in Afghanistan.

“Thank you to everyone for the donations and good luck messages as well as the support from our chosen charities, Chinnor RFC and the various companies who supported us.”

Charlotte Barmby, regional fundraiser for the RAF Benevolent Fund, said: “What these guys have done is incredible. Having each completed two tours of Afghanistan, I know they’re used to facing tough challenges so I had every confidence they would smash it.

“As the RAF’s leading welfare charity, the RAF Benevolent Fund relies on fundraisers like this to continue our work supporting serving RAF personnel, those injured in the line of duty and those who leave the service as they adapt to civilian life.”

You can still support Liam, Josh and Darren by donating via their online fundraising page at https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/LiamLouth