Quiz night to help youth and Sinaia link

A winter quiz night is being held for two causes and to provide an evening of fun in the post festive season.

Sue Boyle will be the leading the quiz night in support of the Thame Youth Memorial and Thame-Sinaia Friendship Association.

The event will take place at the Barley Hill School hall, Ludsden Grove, Thame, on Friday, January 26, at 7pm for 7.30pm.

People of Thame and neighbouring villages are asked to form teams of six. The teams are invited to take their own drinks and nibbles.

The entry fee is £5 per person and there will be many raffle prizes.

To book a table, call 01844 215 178 or 07764 85 49 49.

Follow www.facebook.com/thamesinaia or www.facebook.com/ThameYouthMemorial

Marius Ciortan, Thame-Sinaia Association’s secretary said: “We are delighted to be able to join our efforts with those of Thame Youth Memorial in organising this quiz night for another year.

“This quiz will help us to meet some of the transport costs for our people exchanges between our twinned towns.”