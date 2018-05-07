Pupils and guests at Haddenham enjoy arts festival

Haddenham Community Junior School held an arts festival on the evening of Friday, April 27.

The brainchild of specialist arts teacher Cathy Duncan, the format of the event reflected an eclectic mix of written, drawn and painted pieces on display as well as live performances of music and dance.

Guests were able to wander around various areas of the school to enjoy the artistic and crafted work of the pupils, while enjoying the atmosphere of a live and dynamic event.

Local children’s author, Steve Cole, presented awards to two HCJS pupils for their particularly well-crafted written pieces - Maggie McLoughlin and Freya Kittel.

Musical performances included collective voice and brass ensemble pieces as well as solo performances. Modern dance was also performed with considerable energy and artistic merit.

The main hall also offered a vast area of meticulously displayed exhibits, illustrating the artistic and writing skills of the pupils.

Picture: Haddenham.net