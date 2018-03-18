Primark recalls cushions that pose potential fire risk

Fashion retailer Primark are recalling a number of cushions as a precaution after a fire risk was revealed.

Shoppers who bought the affected products are being urged to return the items to the store after a potential fire risk with the filling was identified.

Every affected customer will receive a full refund, with or without a receipt.

Primark said that following an investigation it has come to the store’s attention that the four pillows do not meet their flammability standards. The cushions were on sale in UK stores from the 28th May 2017 to 13th February 2018.

Which cushions are affected?

The Heart Shaped Cushions (product no. 5512101-03, 4590102 & 4590103, 4393412 and 4393413 and 9752806 and 9752808) were sold in cream, pink, grey, cream and lilac, purple and natural and light pink and grey.

The Sequin Cushion (product no. 0608806-07, 2483901, 7014501, 1615501 and 10380101) were sold in light pink and charcoal, navy, navy/green, aqua and silver.

The Supersoft Cushions (product no. 0822101-05, 6832201, 0594301 & 02) were sold in mocha, natural, blush and cream, grey, pink, navy and blue.

And the Unicorn Cushion (product no. 3685901) is the shape of a unicorn in an aqua colour.

Primark said: “We have identified a potential issue with the cushion filling used in these products. With prolonged exposure to an ignition source the product may pose a flammability risk. “With the safety of our customers at the forefront of our minds we are asking you to return this item for a full refund.”