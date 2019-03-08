Powerful and enigmatic works on offer from chorus

Following the great success of their recent Messiah concert, Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus will perform Mozart’s enigmatic Requiem and Vivaldi’s uplifting Gloria .

Mozart’s Requiem was his final composition and it has held its place amongst the great works of classical music, carrying a deep intensity for audience and performers alike.

The Requiem is paired with Vivaldi’s Gloria, one of sacred music's most uplifting and popular choral works.

The choir, led by musical director Jeff Stewart, will perform alongside members of Ealing Symphony Orchestra and students from some of the country’s most eminent music schools, including the Royal Academy of Music and the Royal College of Music.

The concert is on Saturday March 16 at 7.30pm at Thame Leisure Centre.

Tickets, £13, £10 concessions, £1 under-18s, available from lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk or on the door