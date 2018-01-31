Popular youth cafe in Thame needs more volunteers

A call has been made for more volunteers to help run Thame Youth Cafe.

If you are free on a Tuesday or Wednesday between 3pm and 5pm, the cafe team would like to hear from you.

The 11-14s café is held at Christchurch Methodist Church on Thame Upper High Street and meets every Wednesday of term time from 3pm to 5pm.

The 14-16s café is also held at Christchurch Methodist Church and meets every Tuesday of term time from 3pm to 5pm.

Nick Francis, manager of Thame Youth Café, said: “Our youth cafés are absolutely fantastic. We’re currently getting 60+ visitors per week over both cafés which is incredibly exciting.

“But we need a few more volunteers to help with our cafés. We have a variety of roles and ways in which you can help and we’d love to hear from you if you’re up for it.

“There is never a dull moment, no two sessions are the same and you’d be making a massive difference to the lives of the young people of Thame. Are you willing to work with a fantastic group of young people and support your local community?”

If you think you can help please contact Nick by email at thameyouthcafe@gmail.com