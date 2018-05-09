Pop-up building in Thame to host prayers around the clock

A pop-up space to be used for prayers will be opening in Thame this weekend.

The building aimed at offering a place for prayers and relection will be open from Sunday, May 13 until Sunday, May 20, for 24 hours each day.

The temporary building will be situated at Montesson Square - the paved area near the Citizens Advice Bureau - at the edge of the large car park in the town.

The town’s very own community ‘Prayer Space’ will be open continually day and night for the whole week.

A spokeswoman for the project said: “The space is designed for individuals to interact in creative and engaging ways aiming to encourage participants to explore their spiritual side and communicate with God in simple ways - through art, music and quiet reflection.

“Throughout the week individuals from all six churches in Thame have pledged to visit the ‘Prayer Space’ for one hour, with the hope that together they will create a chain of non-stop prayer – praying for our community, for our nation and our world. ‘The Prayer Space’ team are also inviting the people of Thame to post any prayer requests they have, into a letter box outside the venue.”

For more information on how to take part, go to www.thameinprayer.co.uk or see the notice board outside ‘The Prayer Space.

People are also invited to join a celebration event to end the week, on Monday, May 21, at St Mary’s Church, Thame at 7.30pm.

This is an initiative organised by ‘Thame in Prayer’, an inter-church group of all six churches in Thame - who also organise a monthly meeting to pray for the local community.