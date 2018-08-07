Police warning after thieves target vans in Chinnor

Police are warning vehicle owners to be vigilant after thieves targeted vans in Chinnor.

Power tools were stolen from a Citroen Berlingo parked on Oak End Way overnight on August 2, smashing a side window.

The front driver’s side quarter light window of a Renault Trafic van was smashed when it was parked in Oakley Road, between 6.30pm on August 1 and 7am on August 2, but nothing was taken.

Police are advising drivers to remove all items from the vehicle, including removable stereos and sat-navs, tools if you are able to do so and not to leave anything in the glove compartment or on display.

Close all windows and the sunroof, and lock up using an alarm if fitted.

If you have any information on the above, or if you do see any persons or vehicles acting suspiciously in the area, call 101 (non-emergency) and 999 in an emergency.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online.