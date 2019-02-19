Police forces holding memorial rugby match in Aylesbury in memory of officer who died on the A5 on Boxing Day

A rugby match in memory of a Thames Valley Police officer who died in a crash on Boxing Day takes place in Aylesbury tomorrow night (Wednesday).

Thames Valley Police are hosting Bedfordshire Police in the fixture in memory of Daniel Clayton-Drabble, who died in a single vehicle road traffic accident on the A5 near Towcester on Boxing Day last year.

PC Daniel Clayton-Drabble

Dubbed The Memorial Cup, the match will be taking place at Aylesbury Rugby Club, on Ostler's Field, Brook End, Weston Turville tomorrow night, kicking off at 7.15pm.

PC Clayton-Drabble was an active member of the Thames Valley Police Stags rugby team.

The match will also be commemorating PC Jamie Cannon, of Bedfordshire Police and former Thames Valley police officer, PC Kevin Flint.

PC Cannon passed away suddenly, whilst off-duty, last year on December 16.

PC Flint, also passed away whilst off-duty, on January 15.

Guests and supporters are welcome to attend the match.

Entry is free and if you wish to make a charitable donation to the cause, donations will be split evenly between charities chosen by the families of PCs Clayton-Drabble, Cannon and Flint.