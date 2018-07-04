Plan your way around the free Thame Town Music Festival headlined by Dr Feelgood

A reminder that the Upper High Street will be host to the main stage for the Thame Town Music Festival next weekend.

There will be more than 60 acts across seven venues for the main event on Saturday, July 14 from noon and admission is free with rhythm and blues band Dr Feelgood headlining.

The festival is opened with a classical concert on Friday, July 13, the only event not free, at St Mary’s Church and a songwriters’ competition in the Barns Centre on the same evening.

Festival director Johnnie Littler said: “We are really excited to add more choice and opportunity to TTMF, particularly the Songwriters Competition final to showcase emerging talent and the Music Convention.

“The 10 songwriter finalists were picked out of a huge number of high quality entries so we want people to come to this free event and see if they can spot the next Ed Sheeran. Similarly, the Convention on Saturday is a free event for everyone who is interested in music and the people who make it. We have BBC Radio 6 Music’s top DJ, Tom Robinson hosting it and interviewing Mark Gardener from Ride, producers John Leckie and George Shilling talking about recording Radiohead and Stone Roses and loads of industry figures including our own Towersey Festival director Joe Heap. It’s a real coup for Thame to get all these people.

“The advice is to get a programme and plan your day. All except the classical concert is free entry so you can move around the town and pop in to see different acts and speakers throughout the event.”

For the full programme visit http://www.thametownmusicfestival.org/