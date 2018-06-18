PICTURES AND VIDEO: Apple Maps car spotted taking pictures around Aylesbury

Smile residents of Aylesbury your town is being captured on camera.

An Apple Maps car has been spotted out and about in Aylesbury today as the technology giant takes pictures of the town for its app.

Apple Maps

Like Google Maps, Apple Maps is a web mapping service developed by Apple which is the the default map system of iOS, macOS, and watchOS.

It provides directions and estimated times of arrival for car journeys, pedestrians and public transport. Apple Maps also features the Flyovers mode, a feature that enables a user to explore certain densely populated urban centers and other places of interest in a 3D landscape composed of models of buildings and structures.

On September 19, 2012, Apple released its mapping service in iOS, replacing Google Maps as the default mapping service for Apple operating systems.

In the initial launch, it received large amounts of criticism from users and newspapers for incorrect directions, a lack of support for public transportation users and various other bugs and errors. Since its introduction, further software development has addressed many of those criticisms.

The Apple Pay car spotted at the McDonalds Drive-Thru roundabout in Broadfields Aylesbury

And the hi-tech Apple Maps car loaded with cameras has been spotted driving around Aylesbury - captured on camera itself near Tesco Broadfields on Monday - and was also seen in Vale villages over the weekend.

Given the vastness of the operation undertaken by the likes of Apple and Google to map pretty much all the road network on the planet it is quite something when the image capturing cars roll into town.