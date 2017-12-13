PICTURE SPECIAL: ‘Inspirational’ displays at Christmas tree festival in Haddenham

Haddenham’s fifth Christmas Tree Festival was held in St Mary’s Church over the weekend of December 8 to 10, and proved as popular as ever.

One quote in the visitors’ book said: “Christmas is officially here. Such a lovely warm atmosphere.”

Around 1500 visitors enjoyed the 43 trees which were decorated by community groups, schools and local businesses.

Decorations were even more inventive this year, and enthusiasm for the event was as high as ever.

Generous visitor donations were given in support of Haddenham Community Library and the Friends of St Mary’s Church.

Visitors from Suffolk commented: “A truly inspirational display.

“All the artwork and lights on the trees are a good representation of the sparkling spirit of this community.”

Organisers said they would like to thank all the wonderful people who decorated trees, set up the electricals and display boards, donated cakes and helped with refreshments, welcoming visitors and clearing up afterwards.

Pictures courtesy of haddenham.net.