Tiggywinkles battles on to help wildlife casualties despite challenges of Covid-19 - and how YOU can help

Haddenham wildlife hospital Tiggywinkles is still accepting wildlife casualties despite the challenges that Covid-19 has given the charity.

The charity's visitor centre is closed for the foreseeable future, but the 24 hour A&E for wildlife casualties remains operational.

Tiggywinkles in Haddenham

Recent inpatients have included juvenile rabbits and a baby otter.

This week the charity thanked generous members of the public, who are supporting their good work by donating via the Tiggywinkles website, and their Amazon Wishlist.

A spokesperson said: "A huge thank you to everyone who has so kindly donated through our website and via our Amazon Wishlist to keep us going during these difficult times. As always, we couldn’t do it without you!"

If you would like to find out more about the work of Tiggywinkles go to