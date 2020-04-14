Our dogs could sniff out covid-19! Medical Detection Dogs chief appears on national podcast to say how charity can help stop the spread

Medical Detection Dogs CEO Dr Claire Guest appeared on the A Dog's Life podcast at the weekend.

The CEO of Medical Detection Dogs says that their team of cancer-sniffing canines could be trained to spot covid-19.

Dr Claire Guest, who runs the Great Horwood-based charity appeared on dog guru Anna Webb's A Dog's Life podcast at the weekend.

She says that her dogs could help to lead the way in managing the pandemic, by helping to identify who is a sufferer.

The charity has been approached to do research into this, and given their previous success in detecting cancers and other health conditions Dr Claire is confident that they can help.

She said: "There was a study done a couple of years ago in the states which showed that dogs can detect viruses in cattle, so there is good evidence that this could be the case, and we believe that dogs could help and assist in the fight against this terrible disease."

The A Dog's Life podcast is the brainchild of Anna Webb, a former resident of nearby Thame, who is well-known in the canine world and has appeared on TV and radio, and most recently at Crufts.

A Dog's Life shines the spotlight on interesting and subversive topics from the world of man's best friend, including whether dogs telepathically know when we are coming home, and the arguments for and against homeopathy.

To listen to Dr Claire's full appearance click HERE