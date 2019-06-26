Fox hunting charges for men from Kimblewick and Haddenham after New Year’s Day incident

Men from Kimblewick and Haddenham have been charged over a fox hunting incident which is alleged to have caused ‘unnecessary suffering to a protected animal’.

The incident took place in Thame on New Year’s Day.

Ian James Kirby Parkinson, aged 64, of Lower Road, Haddenham, Buckinghamshire and Mark Anthony Vincent, aged 53, of Kimblewick, Aylesbury, have both been charged with one count each of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

The charges relate to an incident on January 1 this year, when an incident of illegal fox hunting took place near Moreton Field Farm, in Moreton, Thame.

Both are due to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on 23 July.