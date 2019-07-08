A marathon effort from freemasons cycling team as they journey to every centre in Bucks

An intrepid team of cyclists from the Buckinghamshire Freemasons have ridden more than 100 miles in two days for charity.

Steve Weingart, Grae Laws, Simon Odell, Steve Acton, Frank Byrne and Ian Bamsey completed the 110 mile ride in two days in aid of the Masonic Charitable Foundation.

The Buckingham Freemasons cycling team pictured outside the masonic centre in Slough

The first day of the ride, which took in all of Buckinghamshire's masonic centres, began in Slough.

The party received a send off from the leader of Bucks Freemasons John Clark and throughout the day John and his wife accompanied the riders on his motorbike.

In total, the group covered 65 miles on the first day with stops at Slough, Denham, Beaconsfield, Marlow, Penn, Great Kimble and Thame before arriving at the overnight stop in Aylesbury.

Day two saw the group cover 55 miles starting in Aylesbury and stopping at Linslade, Bletchley, Little Horwood, Winslow, Buckingham, Stony Stratford, Wolverton, Newport Pagnell and concluding in Olney.

The Freemasons cycling team stop at the masonic centre in Buckingham

So far, the riders have raised £830 through their epic adventure, which they celebrated completing with a pie and pint at the Bell Hotel in Winslow on the Sunday evening.

The Bucks Freemasons cycling team at the conclusion of their ride in Olney