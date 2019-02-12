'People are trying to steal my weed': Aylesbury Vale police share their 'call of the week'

The Aylesbury Vale policing team have shared details of an unusual phone call they received last week.

The force say an individual phoned up either their 101 or 999 numbers and said: "Hi, people are trying to steal my weed off me...”

Library image

They then used the hashtag everyvillagehasone in reference to the idiotic nature of the call.

However they did use the incident as an opportunity to make a serious point saying: "This isn’t a call that we should be getting to our 101 or 999 phone lines, particularly when reporting the theft of your drugs!"