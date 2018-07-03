New president to lead rotarians in Thame and district

A new president has taken over the chains of office at the newly-named Rotary Club of Thame and District.

Graham Colverson , a retired banker from Wheatley who dedicates his spare time to volunteering and fundraising in the local community, has taken up the reins.

The takeover coincides with a name change as the Rotary Club of Thame will now be known as the Rotary Club of Thame and District to reflect the diversity of members, many of whom live in villages such as Chalgrove, Chinnor, Long Crendon, Great Milton, Longwick, Towersey and Wheatley.

Graham was welcomed as the new president on Wednesday, June 27 during a charity evening presentation which took place at the Spread Eagle in Thame.

He takes over from John Singer who has inspired the community and his club members to fundraise just under £12,000 for good causes.

John, whose main charity he supported was SeeSaw, said: “I’m delighted that this past year the club has been able to support a wide range or organisations both locally and internationally.”

The most important fundraising event during John’s year was the Thame Swimathon. A record number of teams from Thame Swimming, Barley Hill School and other local groups took part in the fun event and raised funds for their preferred causes.

Jo Sackett, trustee of Barley Hill PTFA, said: “It has been an absolute privilege working with the Rotary Club over the past few months. The children at Barley Hill School love the Swimathon event and we have been lucky enough to enter a number of teams over the past two years and we will certainly be doing it again next year.

“The fact that we get to raise money for so many wonderful charities at the same time as having fun is just amazing. Thank you so much for all that you do for our community and we very much look forward to joining forces on more ventures over the coming years.”

Graham, who has been a Rotarian for almost 15 years, said: “This October we celebrate 50 years of Rotary in Thame. Our aim during the next year is to consolidate our many achievements during that time and to prepare the club for our next 50 years.”

Graham will be looking for inspired and enthusiastic men and women to join the club. To find out more about the Rotary Club of Thame & District or becoming a member, visit www.thame.rotary1090.org or follow us on www.facebook.com/thamerotary