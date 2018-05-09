New Mayor elected for Thame names charities for year in office

A new Mayor has been elected for Thame.

Thame Town Council elected Cllr Ann Midwinter as Mayor and Cllr Linda Emery, for the second year running, as Deputy Mayor, on Tuesday, May 8.

The new Mayor has chosen Sharing Life Trust and Thame Youth Projects as her charities for the year.

Cllr Midwinter said: “It is a great honour to represent Thame as Mayor and I will do my best to do justice to that position.

“I am sure with a team of hard-working officers and councillors, we will overcome all challenges that we might face in the coming year.”

Cllr Ann Midwinter thanked the outgoing Mayor, Cllr Tom Wyse, and Mayoress for their hard work over the last year.

The Mayor will be choosing a Girl Guide Ranger as her cadet, in memory of Julia Hussey who was involved with the Girl Guide Movement in Thame all her life.