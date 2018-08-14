New kennels opened at rehoming centre in Lewknor

New kennels have been unveiled at the Blue Cross animal charity’s rehoming centre in Lewknor.

Cllr Ann Midwinter, Mayor of Thame, and Lewknor Parish Council chair Caroline Hjorth, officially opened the new kennel blocks.

Junior is the first resident at Blue Cross new kennels in Lewknor

The new kennels provide more space for dogs who are waiting for new homes at the centre on London Road and also include individual outdoor exercise areas.

Guests at the opening were given a guided tour of the rehoming centre, including the new kennels and met the first dogs in residence, including Siberian Husky Junior.

The three-year-old came into Blue Cross after his owner moved house and couldn’t take him with them to their new home.

Last year the centre helped more than 700 injured and homeless dogs, cats and small animals such as rabbits and guinea pigs.

Clare Cruttenden, rehoming manager at Blue Cross Lewknor, said: “The new kennels will make such a difference to the dogs waiting for new homes here at the centre, providing them with much more comfort and space.”

Blue Cross is a national pet charity which cares for more than 40,000 homeless, ill or injured pets every year through its rehoming centres and animal hospitals and is funded entirely by public donations. To find out more about their work and how you can help or to see the pets available for rehoming, visit www.bluecross.org.uk