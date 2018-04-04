National care award for dedicated manager based in Thame

A manager at a care company based in Thame has scooped a national award for his outstanding work.

Mark Butler, operations manager of Autumn Years Care, in High Street, won the National Home Care Co-ordinator of the Year at the Great British Care Awards National Finals held in March.

Mark was attending as the representative for the South East of England as the official Regional Home Care Co-ordinator of the Year winner.

More than 900 people attended the finals ceremony held in Birmingham at the ICC, which was hosted by Jeremy Vine. The awards were created to recognise outstanding care within the sector and are held annually and each finalist must attend a judging day where they are interviewed by a panel of industry experts.

Mark said: “Just making the national finals is beyond my own expectations and such an honour, so when they called my name out as the winner, I was very taken aback. I had to double check on the big screen that it was actually me.

“The whole thing has been such an amazing roller coaster. I never expected to make the regional finals, let alone win them, then to go on and win the national finals is just amazing.

“I absolutely love what I do and I love being able to help Autumn Years Care provide the outstanding care that it does, so for me personally I feel lucky to work for them as they support you and let you do the job you love well, so I think this award is really for the whole team here. The work they do daily is way beyond what I do, and they are the real winners in my eyes.”

Mark was also recently named as a finalist at the Laing Buisson Awards for Rising Star in Healthcare.