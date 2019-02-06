Name new development in Thame and win a cash prize

Residents around Thame are being asked to come up with a name for a new development in the town and be in with a chance of winning a cash prize.

Churchill Retirement Living has launched a competition for to name its new retirement development of 41 one and two bedroom apartments being built on Greyhound Lane.

The competition closing date is Friday, February 22 and the lucky winner will receive £100 from the company and the winning name will also appear on the development itself and in all related marketing literature.

Construction will start soon on the new privately-owned apartments, which once completed will provide attractive, high quality, secure, self-contained accommodation in landscaped grounds. Owners will have the benefits of a communal lounge, guest suite, Lodge Manager provided by Millstream Management Services, and a 24-hour emergency call alarm service.

Yvette Christy, Regional Marketing Manager at Churchill Retirement Living, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing our new development to Thame and have seen lots of interest from local over 60s keen to find out more about the benefits of the retirement living lifestyle. Anyone interested in finding out more about what this new development has to offer can register their interest now for updates, and be among the first to find out when the apartments will be released for sale.”

To enter the naming competition, please send your suggested name and the reason for it along with your name, address and phone number to: Yvette Christy, Thame Naming Competition, FREEPOST, CHURCHILL RETIREMENT LIVING, or by email to yvette.christy@crl.co.uk by February 22 (and keep in mind that Churchill Retirement Living development names always end in ‘Lodge’). If more than one person suggests the winning name, the winner will be drawn from a hat. The chosen name is subject to approval by the Local Authority.

For more information on Churchill Retirement Living, please call 0800 458 1857 or visit www.churchillretirement.co.uk