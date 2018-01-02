Musical Mayhem on its way for tots in Thame

A live music experience for babies and toddlers is coming to Thame with the launch of a new interactive drop-in class.

Musical Mayhem introduces tots to traditional and original children’s songs, with puppets, props and live musical accompaniment on guitar, melodeon and ukulele.

The group already runs classes in Chinnor, Watlington, Haddenham and Princes Risborough.

Musical Mayhem co-owner Monica Nelson said: “Our classes are designed to give young children and their families a fun, stimulating, multi-sensory experience that will inspire a lifelong love of music. Research has shown that taking babies and young children to an interactive music class can give their brain development and communication skills a huge boost. We also know that singing together is good for everyone’s health.”

The new class will be at Thame Sports Club, Chiltern Grove, at 10am every Monday in term time, starting from Monday, January 8.

Tickets are £5 per family and includes 45 minutes of music followed by free tea and coffee for the grown-ups and juice and a snack for the children. There is no need to book – just turn up.

To find out more, visit www.musicalmayhemuk.com