Music while you munch at Thame Food Festival

Tasty treats and music will feature highly on the agenda to sustain visitors to Thame Food Festival.

After you’ve taken in a demonstration or two and checked out the delights of the artisan stalls, you can grab a delicious drink at one of the lovely bars and join in the vibe at the Music Stage.

Sponsored by Festivales, Grant & Stone and Business Buddy there will be some amazing live acoustic music throughout Saturday, September 29 and Sunday, September 30, with plenty of seating.

Enjoy the beautiful sound offered up by John Buckley with his guitar or dance to the Dung Beatles, a five-piece Beatles tribute band on the Saturday. Whatever your music preference there will be something to get your toe tapping including on Sunday Elemental Joe, a jazz fusion band or A Little Bit of Country.

The Pop Up Pub will be packed with tasty tipples such as local award-winning brews including Crafty Fox, Rebellion IPA and Zeberdee.

There will also be a secret brew which will be revealed at the festival, brewed just down the road by XT Brewing.Sample the delights of traditional hand-picked ciders or a full range of wines and cocktails, such as Tipsy Gypsy Ice Tea – a lightly sparkling blend of award-winning British vodka, gooseberry, elderflower and Earl Grey.

The Botanical Gin Garden returns and is bigger and better than last year with an enchanting list of gins including The Lavendula G&T, made with aromatic Cotswold Gin with Cotswold Lavender served with Fever Tree Tonic, pink grapefruit and a bay leaf. Festivales will also be launching a sustainable reusable cup scheme this year. You pay a deposit on the cup and can reuse it as many times as you like, once you are finished you can return it and receive a refund for the cup.

To reduce the amount of single-use plastic, bottled water will not be sold over the bars. Instead, customers are encouraged to bring their own vessels and fill up freely at several water container points either around the festival or on the bars.The Festivale Bars will accept debit cards.

While you are wandering around the 150 plus foodie stands, the Prosecco Bicycle Bar will be doing the rounds to ensure you are topped up whilst you browse.

Visit www.thamefoodfestival.co.uk