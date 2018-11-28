Music club launches into festive season with final gig in Thame

The festive season kicks into gear with the final First Thursday Music Club of the year at the James Figg pub in Thame on Thursday, December 6.

A big crowd and lots of artists are expected to this brilliant night of live music in the run-up to Christmas – and admission is free.

This month the club is featuring The Band With No Name for their annual appearance. The band played to a huge crowd at the Rebellion Brewery in Marlow in November and will be moving on to ‘close’ at Haddenham’s hugely successful Winterfest Beer Festival on Saturday, December 8.

With Clive Taylor on drums, Clive Henry on harmonica, Phil Westerman on bass, George Brundrette on lead guitar and Dave Bradley on lead vocals and rhythm guitar, they will be rockin’ the house from around 10pm.

The First Thursday Music Club still offers the opportunity for artists to play live in front of a warm and appreciative audience. The club maintains the ‘open mic’ section of the evening where slots will always be available in the first hour on a first come, first served basis with player sign-up by 7.30pm.

The club has a full house PA system with keyboard, bass amp, guitar amp and jazz drum kit (bring breakables) all set up on stage and ready to go.

Visit www.tbwnn.co.uk