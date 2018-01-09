MP to help in Europe Prize decision

Henley MP John Howell has been appointed to help decide who should receive the prestigious Europe Prize from the Council of Europe.

The Europe Prize was set up in 1955 by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg to reward municipalities which are particularly active in promoting European ideals.

The prize recognises the efforts made by local authorities to champion themselves in Europe, such as by twinning their towns with others in Europe and organising exchange visits.

Mr Howell said: “I am delighted to have been appointed to help decide who should win the Europe Prize. It is a good example of us not leaving Europe and playing our full part across the continent.

“Last year’s winner was Lublin in Poland, a town I know very well. I hope that we receive equally good applications this year. Following the Referendum, we may be leaving the EU, but I am glad that we are still participating in strong European activities.”