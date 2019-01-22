MP joins annual commemoration of Holocaust Memorial Day

Thame’s MP has joined the annual commemoration and remembrance of the Holocaust.

John Howell, MP for the Henley constituencey, signed the Holocaust Educational Trust’s Book of Commitment, pledging his commitment to Holocaust Memorial Day.

In signing, he was also honouring those who were murdered during the Holocaust as well as paying tribute to the extraordinary Holocaust survivors who work tirelessly to educate young people today.

Holocaust Memorial Day is marked annually on January 27, the anniversary of the liberation of the former Nazi concentration and death camp Auschwitz-Birkenau.

In the lead up to and on Holocaust Memorial Day, thousands of commemorative events will be arranged by schools, faith groups and community organisations across the country, remembering all the victims of the Holocaust and subsequent genocides.

The theme for this year’s commemorations is ‘Torn from Home’.

After signing the Book of Commitment, Mr Howell said: “Holocaust Memorial Day is an important opportunity for people from the Henley constituency and across the country to reflect on the tragic events of the Holocaust.

“As the Holocaust moves from living history, to ‘just’ history, it becomes ever more important that we take the time to remember the victims and also pay tribute to the survivors.

“I would encourage my constituents to show their support for such an important day.

“It is important to remember not just that the victims were killed but the horrible way in which they were killed.”

Karen Pollock MBE, chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, said: “The Holocaust did not start in the gas chambers but with hate filled words.

“Our mission is to educate young people from every background about the Holocaust and its contemporary relevance.

“We are very grateful to John for signing the Book of Commitment, signalling a continued commitment to remembering the victims of the Holocaust as well as challenging antisemitism, prejudice and bigotry in all its forms.”