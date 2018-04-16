Mothercare recall toy due to battery scare

Mothercare have urgently recalled a toy due to the discovery of the risk of the battery compartment coming off.

The high street mum and baby store issued a voluntary product recall on their My First Keys product, urging parents to “stop using it immediately”, amid fears the button cell battery could be exposed.

The toy was sold in Mothercare stores and on the Mothercare website from June 2017 to April 2018.

The product can be identified by code: 914353 and style number: MG262, although the company say that only items with batch codes of 02-161024, 02-161205 and 02-170509 (location shown on the picture here) are affected by the recall.

Anyone who owns one of these toys is advised to stop using it immediately and return the product to a Mothercare store where a full refund will be given.

Queries can be directed to Mothercare via email on: product.safety@mothercare.com.

All queries will be answered within 24 hours on receipt of the email.

A company spokesperson added: “This action has been taken to ensure the safety and well-being of our customers and we apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”