Thame residents, businesses and street collectors raised an amazing £22,362 for the Poppy Appeal in November 2017.

The town’s Poppy Appeal organiser would like to thank everyone for their generosity and support.

They said: “Could you help the Thame Poppy Appeal 2018 by joining the High Street collecting team? Please contact 0808 802 8080 or drop your contact details into the Information Centre at Thame Town Hall.

“Together “We will remember them” in this centenary year 2018.”