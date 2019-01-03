Midsomer Murders videos, Eurostar tickets and resignation letter among the unusual items left behind at Thame Travelodge

Travelodge has revealed some of the unusual items left behind at its hotels chains across the UK.

Among the unusual treasures left behind in Thame are a box full of Midsomer Murders box sets (our investigations have yet to reveal the culprit!), a marble sink, a wedding dress, Eurostar tickets to Paris and a resignation letter.

It is not just locally that unusual items that you would think it would be impossible to forget have been left behind.

At Brighton Seafront Travelodgean owner left behind her blue-eyed cockatoo called Brexit while at the Covent Garden hotel a three butterfly tail fish named after the Kardashians - Kim, Kourtney and Khloe was left behind.

At Crewe Travelodge an ice cream van remained parked for a week because the owner lost his keys and was awaiting replacements.

Meanwhile, in London City's Travelodge a Meghan Markle replica wedding dress was abandoned.

Finally, a couple of essential props for performers were left behind at Travelodge stores but thankfully were reunited with their owners ahead of the respective shows.

In Bath, Joseph’s amazing technicolour dream coat was discovered at the hotel in the city centre however it was returned to the actor ahead of the curtain call.

At the other end of the country, a cheerleading team forgot their case of pom poms at Manchester Arena's Travelodge ahead of competing at the UK National Cheerleading Championships.

Thankfully, the team were reunited with their props which they were able to wave at their performance!

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 557 UK hotels for a variety of reasons, we do get a range of fascinating items left behind.

"This year’s audit includes a brand new ice-cream van, a jilted groom, an amazing technicolour dream coat, a five foot teddy bear made of popcorn. a blue eyed cockatoo called Brexit and even a replica of Megan Markel’s wedding dress.

“Interestingly as we have more business customers staying with us than ever before, we have seen a rise this year in important business papers, valuable items and lucky charms being left behind in our hotels.

"This includes a chest of semi-precious jewels, a rare bottle of vintage champagne, a Coutts cheque book and a 21 year old lucky penny belonging to a CEO.

"When it comes to why so many customers forget their treasured items, there is one common theme, and that’s living in a fast and furious world.

"Time off is of the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.”

The top ten most popular items left behind in Travelodge hotels during 2018 are as follows:

> Chargers for mobile phones and electronic devices such as laptops

> Tablets

> Mobile phones

> Business papers / notepads / presentations

> Teddy Bears

> Toiletry bags with contents

> Drones

> Pyjamas

> Socks and ties

> Books

All items left behind in Travelodge hotels which have not been claimed within three months are donated to local British Heart Foundation Charity shops.