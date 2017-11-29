Memory of Thame schoolboy to live on through medical charity

The memory of a schoolboy from Thame will live on through vital medical aid in Africa, a concert audience was told.

The charity concert in tribute to Josiah Andrews has raised funds to support a medical outpost, a cause close to his heart.

Josiah Andrews

The moving concert was given by Tom Finlay, a student at Lord Williams’s School, who presented the evening in memory of his friend Josiah, who died in April 2015 after suffering from bone cancer.

During the concert held at Long Crendon Baptist Church on Saturday, November 18, Tom talked about his music and his faith, and how Josiah’s solid faith in God inspired him to plan this concert to raise money for charity.

Josiah’s mother Kathy talked briefly about Josiah and how his faith enabled him to face death without fear and told of his desire to support a medical charity in Africa.

Kathy said: “We chose the Good Samaritan Clinic in Senegal, because we knew of the excellent work, led by Tenebou and Bethan Manga.” Dr Bethan grew up in Thame.

Tenebou Manga, speaking through an interpreter, described their plans to use Josiah’s gift to start a medical outpost in a remote village.

Tenebou said: “We didn’t want to use Josiah’s gift to buy equipment, because equipment wears out and is forgotten.

“The new medical outpost will last and will keep Josiah’s memory alive. It will allow us to bring medical care to an area that needs it.”

Tom, Josiah’s parents, and the Mangas were thrilled to learn that nearly £1,800 was raised through the concert, and 100% of the donations will go to fund the new medical outpost.

If anyone missed the concert and would still like to donate, please contact Long Crendon Baptist Church which manages the Josiah Fund by email at admin@lcbc.org.uk