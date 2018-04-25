Mayor of Thame’s golf day putts over £4,500 in charity coffers

Mayor of Thame, Cllr Tom Wyse, held a hugely successful charity golf day on Friday, April 20, with an impressive amount of over £4,500 being raised for the his chosen charities – the Red Kite Family Centre and the Thame and District Day Centre.

The event, hosted by Studley Wood Golf Club, was sponsored by many local companies with 68 players taking part. The course was in great condition and everyone enjoyed the lovely weather. One comment summed up the day - “great golf, great food and a wonderful atmosphere”.

Team members Simon Martin, Gareth Davies, Gary Bunney and Simon Copley, aka ‘The Shankers’ successfully defended their title. Cllr Tom Wyse is pictured with the winning team.