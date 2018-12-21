Mayor of Thame opens new clubhouse for cricket club

It was a VIP day for members of Thame Town Cricket Club at the grand opening of their new clubhouse.

Just eleven months after construction work had begun at Church Meadow, the Mayor of Thame, Cllr Ann Midwinter, cut the ribbon on Sunday, December 16, to open officially the new cricket clubhouse at the south-west corner of picturesque Church Meadow.

Thame Town CC clubhouse

The 70 guests included MP John Howell, councillors from both the town and district councils, representatives of other project-funders, of the two leagues in which Thame Town competes, plus several of the club’s vice-presidents.

As the Mayor cut the ribbon she said: “It is a great honour to open the new cricket club pavilion which will also be a great asset to the community as it will be used by other organisations as well.

“I am sure Peter Beard and Ken Patey, who are here today, plus the widow of John Wrench, who worked extremely hard to get this site in the 1970’s, would be delighted with what is here today.”

Club chairman, Matt Swain, later thanked all of the organisations and people that had, through their funding or other help, made it possible to turn a five-year old vision into the magnificent reality of today. He went on to praise the job done by the project’s architect, HollandGreen, the main contractor, Sports Clubhouses Ltd and the dedicated members of the project’s working group.

Finally, he thanked Field Sales Solutions, based in Oxford Road, who have agreed to become lead sponsor of the new clubhouse for 2019.

Thanks go to the many people and organisations for making it possible - Thame Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, the ECB, LEADER, Thame Welfare Trust, Travelodge, Farol Ltd, TOE2 and Grundon Waste Management Ltd, Marston’s Brewery, the Cricket Club’s Fundraising team, The Debenture Club and everyone that bought a brick or made a donation.

The building is now very much open for hirings by local groups, on both the ground and first floors. Enquiries should be made to Jackie Phippen on hirings@thamecricket.org.uk

For more information on the club visit www.thamecricket.org.uk