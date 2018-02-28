Mayor helps work start on new cricket clubhouse in Thame

Building work on Thame Town Cricket Club’s new clubhouse has been given the mayoral seal of approval.

The Mayor of Thame, Tom Wyse, joined Angus Lachlan, the club’s vice chairman, Graham Hunt, Thame’s town clerk, Steve Macdonald, director of Sports Clubhouses - who are building the new facility - and David Lockhart, site foreman, for a ground-breaking ceremony on the site at Church Meadow.

Thame Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, together with the ECB, have all contributed to the funding of the new facility. In addition, many other businesses, club members and local supporters have ‘bought a brick’ to help fill the fundraising gap for fitting out the upper floor of the new facility.

The new clubhouse is expected to be ready in October of this year.

A club spokesman said: “Not only will it be one of the best cricket facilities in the region, adapted to cater for the growing numbers of men, women and children playing at Thame Town CC, but it will also be available as a facility for use by other local sports clubs. It will have two function rooms and other adaptable spaces available for hire by local clubs, community groups and businesses.”

The cricket club is a not-for-profit organisation, which ploughs back its revenues into the development of local cricket, including a Women’s squad which was successfully launched in 2015.

It is centrally-located, at the south-west corner of Church Meadow, next to the Barns Centre and easily accessible on foot or by bike.

For more information about the club, go to Thame Town Cricket Club’s website at http://www.thamecricket.org.uk/ or email enquiries@thamecricket.org.uk