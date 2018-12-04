Mayor cuts ribbon on new look restaurant in Thame

Prezzo celebrated the re-opening of its fresh new look Thame branch on Cornmarket on with a ribbon cutting ceremony by Mayor Ann Midwinter.

The ceremony on Tuesday, November 27, was also attended by deputy mayor, Linda Emery, and local businesses, media and influencers.

The event celebrates the refreshed Prezzo Thame following a major, two-week refurbishment and staff training for the new menu. Guests were treated to sample dishes from Prezzo’s new autumn/winter menu including Beetroot Gnocchi and Crab & Lobster Torellini, served alongside Prezzo’s signature G&T cocktail.

Prezzo executive chef Paul Lewis said: “Both our dishes and our restaurant design have been influenced by what we’re calling the spirit of Milan. Think Italian dining with a sophisticated twist.”

www.prezzorestaurants.co.uk/restaurant/thame/