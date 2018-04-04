Market brings in goods from the globe to Thame

Designs and produce from around the world can be found at a global market being held in Thame.

The Thame World Village Market takes place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, April 13-15 in the town centre.

The three-day family-friendly street market promises to be full of colour, character and originality.

Zoom Events is returning with the event which will be held in the area adjacent to North Street and Upper High Street.

The market will feature unique and colourful stalls showcasing a variety of products and mouth-watering food from around the globe.

Visitors can expect to find stalls selling delicious groceries and beautiful ethically produced jewellery, crafts, clothing and accessories including stunning handmade designs.

Tasty international street food, including free-from, vegetarian and vegan options, served from pop-up kitchens will also be on offer, ensuring shoppers will not be going hungry.

Thame World Village Market will run 11am-5pm on Friday, April 13, 9am-6pm on Saturday, April 14, and 10am-5pm on Sunday, April 15.

More information can be found at www.zoomevents.co.uk and visit www.facebook.com/zoomeventsuk