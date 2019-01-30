Marathon challenge for Thame mum in tribute to grandfather

A mum of two from Thame is to run the London Marathon for the first time in memory of her grandfather who died last year.

Karen Skyrme will be fundraising for Hospice UK, which supports more than 200 hospices in developing care, supporting professionals and promoting clinical excellence.

Karen said: “The work done by Hospice UK is particularly poignant for me as during the summer of 2018 my grandfather’s health deteriorated and he sadly passed away in September.”

Trevor Fowler’s last few days were spent in the Florence Nightingale Hospice at Stoke Mandeville where Karen saw first-hand the work that is done in providing end of life care for terminally ill patients and the support they are able to offer families.

She said: “During his life my grandfather wrote a book solely for family members and in it wrote that “everyone has the ability to give a little more to this life than they take.”

“I am taking on the challenge of the London Marathon in memory of my grandfather and see this as my opportunity to give a little back.”

Karen is busy fundraising and has now raised more than £500, and she has further events planned including a quiz night and raffle.

She added: “I am required to raise a minimum of £2,000 and am therefore seeking sponsorship/donations from local businesses.”

Karen added: “My grampy died on September 11, 2018 and he certainly made the best of the time he was given. In the days before he died he was cared for very compassionately by the Florence Nightingale Hospice at Stoke Mandeville Hospital.

“This will be a significant challenge for me but it is nothing compared to the challenge people face during terminal illness. Supporting Hospice UK is important to me as my family received so much support during my grampy’s recent illness.”

Born in Thame, keen runner Karen has tried for many years to enter the London Marathon and this year was successful and she will join the thousands of runners on April 28.

Locally, Hospice UK supports the Florence Nightingale Hospice and Rennie Grove Hospice Care in Aylesbury as well as hospices in the Oxford area.

Visit Karen’s Just Giving Page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karenfowler-londonmarathon