Make an appointment for fitness MoT at fair being held in Thame

A fitness check day and information fair is being planned in Thame following the success of a previous event.

Anita Clayton is hosting the Functional Fitness MOT Day and Information Fair at Thame Town Hall on Friday, September 28, from 9.30am until 12.30pm and people are urged to book appointments.

The Functional Fitness MOT was developed by the partnership between the Glasgow Caledonian University, the British Heart Foundation National Centre for Physical Activity and Later Life Training.

A physiotherapist, fitness instructor or postural stability instructor will take the participants through seven tests that will give them an indication of their exercise performance.

Each test comes with a set of ‘normal values’ for people of different ages - from 60 to 90 years - and this will give participants an idea of whether they are ‘doing well’ compared to their peers, or whether they could benefit from being more active.

There will be a list available of local activity opportunities the participants may like to join in with, and some online websites that will give them some more information.

The organisers are hoping to have stalls from the following organisations to give information and advice: AGE UK Oxford including the Community Information Network; Thame Leisure Centre including GO ACTIVE; The British Heart Foundation; Diabetes UK; Dementia Oxfordshire; Occupational Therapy.

Lat year’s event proved to be very popular so if you want to have the fitness tests, you are asked to make an appointment with Anita Clayton on 01844 217646.