Make a date to meet Santa at Thame Christmas lights event

The big countdown has started for the Christmas lights switch-on in Thame.

The town’s festive lights will be switched-on on Friday, November 30 at 7pm.

Santa has the date in his diary and will be returning to his grotto from 3.30pm with presents – for those who have been good of course!

Following a poll on the ‘Christmas in Thame’ Facebook page asking residents which attraction they would like to see at the event, Thame Town Council has confirmed that two adorable reindeer will be joining the event.

You will be able to feed and pet the reindeer, and sit in the authentic sleigh. The Snow Globe will return this year and provide the perfect photo opportunity for family and friends.

Refreshment stalls will have plenty of hot food and drink to keep you warm, including mulled wine from Thame Lions Club and freshly-made French crepes from Thame and Montesson Twinning Association.

Gift stalls will line the High Street whilst many of the town’s fantastic independent shops will be staying open late too especially for the event.

There will be indoor and outdoor entertainment throughout the event from 10 talented local performance groups, as well as roaming princesses Rapunzel and Tinkerbell.

The primary schools will parade their beautifully created lanterns down the High Street at 6.15pm – a sight not to be missed. The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on at 7pm by the winner of this year’s Town Trail and the Mayor, Cllr Ann Midwinter. If you would like to be in with a chance of turning on the town’s Christmas lights, make sure you keep your eyes peeled for the launch of this year’s Town Trail competition which will run throughout November.

The event is made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship and support of local businesses and community groups. A special thanks goes to ASM Auto Recycling for sponsoring the Christmas Tree. For the latest information, visit www.thametowncouncil.gov.uk/christmas or search ‘Christmas in Thame’ on Facebook or #ChristmasInThame on Twitter.

Get in touch with the town council if you would like to be involved with the Christmas lights switch-on this year in Thame.