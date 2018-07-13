Magical stay in the medieval glamping tents at Warwick Castle

The look on my six-year-old daughter’s face when she saw the size of the bed she was sleeping in was just one of the memorable moments during a weekend stay at Warwick Castle.

Warwick Castle has always been a favourite destination for the family. It is one of the most relaxing, enjoyable and entertaining day out in the region.

Warwick Castle

Now there is the option to stay overnight and extend your visit by an extra day, it makes it all the more special.

We stayed in one of the medieval glamping tents. They are all themed to tie-in with the magic of Warwick Castle and are just a short walk from the castle itself.

Each tent is decked out with a four poster bed and additional single beds – all incredibly comfy – and decked out with coats of arms and decorations. All the tents are fully lit, with wooden floors, power sockets, free Wifi, a mirror and a large oak storage chest.

Outside of the tent, there is a decking area with seats and is set in beautiful parkland with plenty of spaces for children to play in and for everyone to relax and enjoy the view.

Glamping is available throughout the summer, until September 9.

I took two of my children – one aged six and the other 12 – and they absolutely loved their stay.

You can arrive at the camp site at 10am to start your day in the park, check in is later in the day at 4pm. Once there, you are given a code to enter the main parkland through a gate specially for campsite guests – much easier than queuing!

Warwick Castle has changed over the years and there is so much more to do than I remember as a young child.

The highlight, as always, is the castle itself. Both inside and out, it is an imposing and impressive building that leaves children in awe whenever they visit.

Away from the castle, there is lots to see and do.

For my children, their favourite was the new War of the Roses show. Performed in a custom-built arena, it is an impressive and engaging show based on the battle between the Yorkists and the Lancastrians. With jousting, sword-fighting, dramatic confrontations and romance, the show has it all. Performed largely on horseback, the stars of the show are the horses, but the actors are all equally talented and the half-hour raced by. When we were planning the second day, it was first on the list to see again.

There are other shows to see at Warwick – the birds of prey demonstration is excellent and seeing those fantastic birds in the majestic setting of the castle is something special. The trebuchet demonstration is equally impressive – the power of the 13th-century weapon is awesome. For both shows, the quality of the presentation and the information from both speakers was engaging and informative.

Elsewhere, the Horrible Histories Maze was another highlight the children really enjoyed – the love Horrible Histories and the maze captured the balance between humour and history the show is famous for brilliantly.

For those dreaming of being a princess, my six-year-old definitely fits into that category, a visit to the Princess Tower is a must.

A trip to Warwick Castle always feels so relaxing. Although busy, you never feel rushed or cramped. There is plenty of time between the shows and other attractions to just sit and relax in the beautiful grounds.

And, with the added benefit of an overnight stay, you have two days in the castle grounds, so you can take your time and revisit the things you enjoyed the day before.

Dinner at the campsite restaurant is a must – great food, the chance to quiz a knight and entertainment for diners through the evening.

Put simply, we had a brilliant, family-orientated weekend and one that I would thoroughly recommend.

For more information about Warwick Castle and the weekend breaks, visit https://www.warwickcastlebreaks.com