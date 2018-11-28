Love me tender says Elvis the rescued stray at Blue Cross Lewknor

Elvis is just over two-years-old and has had a bit of a rough start in life.

He was found as a stray, and a kind stranger brought him into the Blue Cross hospital where he was treated for a fractured pelvis. But it’s onwards and upwards for Elvis – he’s been doing really well at the centre and enjoying all the love he’s getting at Lewknor.

Phoebe

Thirteen year old Phoebe loves to be adored and will purr away at your feet until she catches your attention. Phoebe is quite chatty and appreciates someone being around to listen to her. She likes a bit of alone time, and access to the outside world, but ultimately she likes to stay cosy while watching the world from the window. Phoebe prefers a quiet environment, and can handle living with children who will give her a bit of space when she needs it.

If you can offer Elvis or Pheobe a home or any other pet please contact Blue Cross Lewknor on 0300 777 1500 or visit www.bluecross.org.uk