Love and relationships set a comic scene at The Players Theatre in Thame

An evening of hilarity is on the cards at The Players Theatre in Thame as the chaotic world of relationships comes under the spotlight.

Duets, by Peter Quilter, is a gloriously funny examination of the world of love, relationships and why the grass is never greener and is presented by White Cobra on Sunday, October 21, at 7.45pm

There are four sets of characters at four crucial moments. Jonathan and Wendy are on a blind date and hoping to get it right this time even though they’ve never got it right before.

Barrie is not really interested in women, but Janet sees that as no reason to stop trying.

Shelley and Bobby have decided to holiday in Spain to finalise their divorce whilst drowning in cocktails.

Angela is marrying for the third time to the dismay of her brother Toby and amidst a barrage of bad omens and a dress resembling a parachute.

A comedy by the author of Broadway smash End of the Rainbow and the West End hit Glorious!

Tickets are £12 online from www.thameplayers.co.uk or Spear Travels, Greyhound Walk, call 01844 217228.