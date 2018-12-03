Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus triumphs with Handel’s Messiah at performance in Thame

Tumultuous applause marked the sell-out performance of Handel’s Messiah by Lord Williams’s Festival Chorus at Thame Leisure Centre on Saturday night.

This was the first concert with their new musical director Jeff Stewart and a new orchestra comprising young musicians drawn from the Royal Academy of Music, the Royal College of Music, the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, the South Bank Sinfonia and the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Jeff said: “I would like to thank the choir for their hard work and commitment this term and for welcoming me as their new MD. That commitment paid off on Saturday resulting in a really strong performance.”

Chairman Karen Ross said: “We received so many complimentary, positive comments from members of the audience on Saturday. We’re already looking forward to our next concert!”

The Chorus will perform Mozart’s Requiem and Vivaldi’s Gloria on Saturday, March 16. Details can be found on the website at www.lordwilliamsfestivalchorus.org.uk