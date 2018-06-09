Lightfoots of Thame will close estate agency business to focus on expansion of legal services

An established business in Thame has announced major changes as it looks ahead to continued expansion.

Lightfoots LLP will be closing its estate agency business on June 17 to focus on the continued expansion of its core area of business delivering legal services.

The firm says it is confident that the opportunity exists to consolidate and accelerate its recent growth over the coming years.

Joe Middleton, partner at Lightfoots, said: “In recent years the firm has experienced massive growth in our legal services business not only amongst our loyal local client base but also nationally. We are delighted that this is recognised by our being included in the shortlist for three national industry awards.

“We have decided that it is in the best interests of the firm and its clients to focus on our core areas in order to manage growth. We have therefore reluctantly taken the decision to close our estate agency after some 30 years in that business.

“In the last 12 months we have employed staff in over 40 new positions in Thame, as well as opening a new office in Princes Risborough. We look forward to further expansion in the coming years, with Thame continuing to be the centre of this growth.”

In addition to the closure of the estate agency, Lightfoots has sold its lettings business to respected Oxford-based agency College and County who intend to continue trading from Thame. The agency is well known in Oxford for its high standards and professionalism, ensuring transferring clients will continue to receive the highest level of service.

John Ovens, senior partner at Lightfoots, said: “I have known the directors of College and County for many years on both a personal and professional level and I am certain they will continue to deliver the personal service to our many clients for which I believe Lightfoots are well known in all departments of our business.”

Lightfoots has been a stalwart of Thame town centre since it was established over 150 years ago. In recent times it has expanded beyond a small High Street practice, and now employs over 125 members of staff across a broad range of legal services for individuals, businesses and the financial sector.

To find out more about Lightfoots please visit www.lightfoots.co.uk