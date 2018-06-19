Life in the most dangerous country on earth revealed at talk in Long Crendon

A man who has worked to help people in what has been described as the most dangerous country on earth is to speak in Long Crendon.

‘Dangerously Alive’ is how the speaker, Simon Guillebaud, describes himself and he will reveal more at Long Crendon Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 27 at 8pm. Admission is free.

Simon left Bible college in 1998 and he was prepared “to go anywhere God wanted him to go.” Little did he know that God would be calling him to Burundi, reckoned at the time to be the most dangerous country on earth, in the region of East Africa.

After unexpectedly surviving genocide and civil war, he set up a charity with the vision to transform Burundi and beyond through holistic mission, working with gifted local leaders of integrity.

Simon was invited to speak at Long Crendon Baptist Church by pastor Mark Herbert, who said: “Simon is someone who won’t let you be comfortable! He has a love for life and a particular passion for the people of Burundi. Inspirational and engaging, he will certainly get you thinking. He has some amazing tales to tell of God at work in Burundi that will challenge your world-view and stir your heart.”

Simon’s life in Burundi has been tough. It is one of the poorest, hungriest and unhappiest countries in the world and is still very volatile, but Simon has been willing to risk his life daily because he truly believes that “If God is worth anything, then He is worth everything.”

Great Lakes Outreach, the charity Simon set up in 2005, seeks to empower and equip strategic leaders and ministries to transform Burundi and improve living conditions.

Mark added; “Come along and hear Simon’s stories. You will laugh, you will cry, but more importantly you will hear how, despite all the grim statistics and stories, God’s bigger story continues to be played out in Burundi. In the darkest places, the light shines brightest.”

On arriving in England, Simon and his wife Lizzie’s first stop will be an appointment at Buckingham Place to pick up their MBEs, awarded for their services to Burundi.

All are welcome to ‘Dangerously Alive: An evening with Simon Guillebaud’.

More info from www.lcbc.org.uk and www.simonguillebaud.com/