Lecturer and thriller writer to visit Long Crendon for Meet The Author events

A senior lecturer in publishing at Oxford Brookes University will be the third writer to take part in the recently launched Meet the Author event at Long Crendon Library.

Sarah Franklin, whose debut novel Shelter has received much critical acclaim, will talk about her inspiration for the book, set mainly in the Forest of Dean where she grew up, and her teaching career on Thursday, February 28.

Robert Goddard. Picture: Graham Jepson

Having lived in Austria, Germany, the USA and Ireland, Sarah has settled in the Chilterns and has written for the Guardian, Psychologies magazine, The Pool, Sunday Express and the Seattle Times.

She runs literary event Short Stories Aloud at Blackwell’s Bookshop in Oxford and has judged the Costa Book Awards Short Story prize for two years running.

Shelter is about a spirited young woman, Connie, who escapes bombed out Coventry in 1944 to work as a lumberjill with a reclusive community in the Forest of Dean. Running from a tragic past she meets another lost soul, Seppe, an Italian prisoner of war, based in a camp nearby.

Sarah, who is currently working on a second novel, due out next year, said: “I was moved to write Shelter after a suggestion by the then government in 2012 that some of our national forestry land be sold off for privatisation.

“Having grown up in a forest, the idea that such land wouldn’t be available to everyone moved me deeply, and prompted me to think of another time in history when the fate of the forests were decided far away from the people who inhabited them.

“I’ve been incredibly touched that people have responded positively to the story of Connie and Seppe.”

Tickets for her talk are on sale, priced £6, at Long Crendon Library or can be reserved by calling 01844 201946. Seating is limited and copies of her book will be on sale.

Twist-in-the-tale thriller writer Robert Goddard will be launching his new novel, One False Move, this month and will be talking about it and his prolific writing career at Long Crendon Library on Thursday, March 14.

As a special offer, tickets for both talks, if bought together, will cost £10.