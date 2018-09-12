Last night of the Proms with Thame Concert Band

Enjoy all the pomp and ceremony of the Proms during a special night with the Thame Concert Band.

The community wind and brass band is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year.

On Saturday, September 15 it will hold its ‘Last Night at the Proms’ concert at Christchurch, Thame.

It will feature all the favourites including Fantasia on a theme of British Sea Songs, Pomp and Circumstance, and Jerusalem.

There are a few tickets that will be available on the door but they have been selling fast.

The band received a grant from Thame Town Council which enabled it to buy some smart stand banners which will be on show, and a generous sponsorship from a local company purchased a smart new uniform.

If you would like an entertaining evening of popular music with refreshments and a raffle in the interval then head along to Christchurch.

The programme starts at 7pm, doors open 6.30pm.

Visit www.thameconcertband.org.uk and on Facebook at Thame Concert Band.